KCR to pacify sulking dissidents

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is now focusing on pacifying the unhappy party leaders in the State who have been going against the discipline of the party in recent times.

The ruling party leadership has not taken serious note on the dissidents in the party for a long time. However, after the recent political developments like the results of elections in the five States, the party has been made to look into the issue of dissenting leaders.

Some of the party leaders had recently met and openly talked about contesting elections at any cost. The leaders who met recently in Khammam include former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Both the leaders have been unhappy as they were allegedly ignored by the party. Jupally Krishna Rao is at loggerheads with the MLA B Harshvardhan Reddy, who had joined TRS after getting elected from the Congress ticket. Similarly, the former Khammam MP was also upset with the new entrants in the party having supremacy. Srinivas Reddy had said that he would be contesting the next election at any cost. He also said that the parties like Congress and BJP were inviting him to join their party. Presently, the Khammam MP is Nama Nageswara Rao and as per the policy adopted by the chief minister, sitting MPs and MLAs would be first choice as candidates for the next elections hence this is making the leaders restless, said party leaders.

Party leaders said that similar was the case with the seniors like T Nageswara Rao, P Ravi and others. Sources said that the party chief may give nominated posts to the leaders including the Rajya Sabha seats. Three seats are going to be filled up in the coming month. The TRS chief had recently taken a decision to give the post of Council Chairman to G Sukhender Reddy once again. The TRS chief is likely to call these leaders and give them necessary instructions or may give a warning to all the dissidents to fall in line in the party's legislature meeting which is scheduled to be held on March 21, said the TRS leader.