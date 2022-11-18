KCR to stamp out group politics

Hyderabad: The master strategist KCR, who is trying to catapult into national politics soon, wants to first set his house in order so that he can concentrate more on national politics.



KCR wants to make the TRS 'invincible' by ensuring that there is no internal bickering or group politics that could adversely affect the party prospects during the next elections. Party insiders claim that the TRS president is in the process of identifying the troubled assembly segments so that the differences between the leaders there could be ironed out. It is learnt that the party would begin this exercise from assembly segments in old Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Top TRS leaders said that if an end to the group politics is not found, then the saffron party would resort to largescale poaching and play a mind game. There are reports that some BJP leaders were in touch with some of the sulking second- rung TRS leaders in districts. The announcement by KCR recently that all sitting MLAs would be given tickets again has made the aspirants unhappy. The BJP wants to target all such people. Though group politics between the Legislators and senior leaders is common in every assembly segment, this time the TRS does not want to ignore it and give any space for BJP to cause damage to the winning chances of the TRS candidates.

Kodad, Kollapur, Tandur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarjuna Sagar, Station Ghanpur, Uppal, Huzurabad, Palair , Bhadrachalam are among the assembly constituencies where the TRS group politics are high. Leaders said that KCR will soon hold talks with the MLAs and senior leaders from all these assembly segments and will resolve the issues through negotiations.

KCR has prepared a detailed list of disgruntled leaders who can influence the voters during elections. He will pacify them by offering important posts at local level or state level. The senior leaders will be assured of being nominated to the vacant posts soon. KCR has entrusted the job of updating him about all political developments in the important assembly segments where the internal fight between leaders was high and where the opposition parties were trying to lure them. Based on the feedback, KCR will take appropriate decisions and set things right, a senior leader told The Hans India.