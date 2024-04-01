  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR to tour Karimnagar on April 5

BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao
x

 BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao 

Highlights

The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be touring Karimnagar, Sircilla and Vemulawada on April 5 as part of the Polam Bata.

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be touring Karimnagar, Sircilla and Vemulawada on April 5 as part of the Polam Bata.

The BRS chief had travelled to Jangaon, Nalgonda and Sircilla on Sunday and consoled the farmers who have been facing the problem of crop loss due to lack of water.

He has alleged that the drought was brought by the government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X