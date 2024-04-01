KCR to tour Karimnagar on April 5

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be touring Karimnagar, Sircilla and Vemulawada on April 5 as part of the Polam Bata.

The BRS chief had travelled to Jangaon, Nalgonda and Sircilla on Sunday and consoled the farmers who have been facing the problem of crop loss due to lack of water.

He has alleged that the drought was brought by the government.