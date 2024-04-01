Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
KCR to tour Karimnagar on April 5
Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be touring Karimnagar, Sircilla and Vemulawada on April 5 as part of the Polam Bata.
The BRS chief had travelled to Jangaon, Nalgonda and Sircilla on Sunday and consoled the farmers who have been facing the problem of crop loss due to lack of water.
He has alleged that the drought was brought by the government.
