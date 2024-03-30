KCR to tour three dists as part of ‘Polam Bata’

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will be touring the districts of Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda on Sunday to talk to the farmers who have lost crops because of non-availability of water.

The BRS chief would try to fill in confidence among the farmers who are in distress. The party leaders are already taking up ‘Polam Bata’ to talk to the farmers in the district.