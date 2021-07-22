KCR to visit Warangal on July 24

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to visit Warangal on Saturday (July 24). According to reports, the CM is to participate in the Shakambari festivities at the historical Bhadrakali temple.

KCR is likely to console Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who recently lost his father Raja Reddy, at Nallabelly in Warangal Rural district.

The district administration is busy making arrangements for the CM's one-day visit.

It may be mentioned here that this is the third visit of CM in about as many months.