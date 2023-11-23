Live
Just In
KCR took jobless youth for a ride, says Surjewala
Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving the youth about providing at least one job to each of the family but failed even to implement Rs 3000 the unemployment allowance
Hyderabad: Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving the youth about providing at least one job to each of the family but failed even to implement Rs 3000 the unemployment allowance. Speaking to media persons, Surjewala alleged that during the past one decade the ruling BRS not only snatched away the dreams of the youth in the State, but the family of KCR crushed the dreams of youngsters who had aspired for getting jobs.
He termed the unemployment issue as the major unresolved issue of the newly formed State the leader found that more than 40 lakh youngsters remained jobless despite the fact that some two lakh vacancies. “The real meaning of BRS is now BerozgarRulao Samithi,” he felt. The Congress leader held that the progressive State of Telangana at the time of bifurcation turned out to be a ‘suicide capital’, where 3,600 students had committed suicide during BRS’s two terms.