KCR urges BRS MLAs to expose govt on Palamuru Rangareddy project

Hyderabad: BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday asked party MLAs to use the Assembly to expose the government on the Palamuru Rangareddy project and also inform the public about the work completed by the BRS government on projects in south Telangana.

The BRS president held a meeting with senior leaders and MLAs to finalise the strategy for the ongoing Assembly session, which began on Monday. KCR appointed Harish Rao, P Sabita Indra Reddy, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav as deputy leaders in the Assembly. Similarly, MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and L Ramana were named deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Council, and MLC Deshapati Srinivas was appointed party whip.

According to sources, KCR instructed party MLAs and MLCs to corner the government over its failure to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project. He pointed out that the BRS had completed almost 90% of the project works, but the remaining works were not taken up despite two years in office by the Congress government.

“This must be conveyed to the people to show how the government ignored an important project that will be a lifeline for south Telangana,” KCR said. He also urged leaders to expose Congress claims that the BRS focused only on the Kaleshwaram project, noting that the BRS government simultaneously completed Kaleshwaram, advanced the Palamuru Rangareddy project, and addressed the state’s water crisis.