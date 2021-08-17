KCR uttered all lies at Huzurabad meet: Revanth Reddy

Nampally: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he had uttered all lies in his Huzurabad public meeting to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Speaking to the media, he said that the party would treat it as "The last political speech of CM." Reddy said the party was extending its complete support to the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He demanded the CM to also implement the scheme for all STs in the State and give Rs 10 lakh each beneficiary.

He asserted that the party would entirely focus on the Huzurabad constituency after the Dalita Girijana dandora public meeting at Ravirala on August 18. It would hold a similar meeting, like the CM, at the same place in Huzurabad.

Reddy alleged that the Dalits and tribals in the State had not got even a single penny during the last seven years of CM's rule. He also charged that that KCR had launched the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes only to earn commissions.

The TPCC chief claimed that the CM had stooped low to win in a single assembly seat. He alleged that KCR had closed over 4,000 single-teacher schools, which were meant for Dalits and deprived Dalit children of education.