KCR warns of power woes if Cong elected

Hyderabad: Cautioning people on the power woes being faced by the people of Karnataka and referring to the comments of Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that power woes would come back if the Congress is voted to power in the state.



The BRS chief on Sunday addressed three election meetings -- ‘Praja Ashirvada Sabha’ at Kodad, Tungaturthi and Alair. In his speech, he targeted mainly the leaders of the Congress and BJP-ruled states. “Karnataka Deputy CM is here now. Uttar Pradesh CM will also come to Telangana wearing a lungi. While thousands of farm labourers from UP, Bihar and West Bengal come to Telangana for work, these leaders are coming to teach us lessons,” the BRS chief said. KCR took the Karnataka Deputy CM to task for stating that there was five hours of power supply in his state. He said, “The Karnataka Minister says KCR, we are giving five hours power and he asks us to come and see. He is saying five hours to the people who are already getting 24-hours of power. These leaders should be ashamed to speak on power supply.

Has he come for campaign or to insult himself?” “The farmers are agitating here demanding 24-hour power supply,” said KCR, asking people to choose between the BRS which is giving 24 hours power and the Congress which was giving five hours. “In spite of pressure from the Centre to fix meters for farm motors, the Telangana government did not buckle down the pressure,” he claimed.

The BRS chief targeted state Congress leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy saying: “One leader says giving Rythu Bandhu was a waste of public money. Another says they will throw Dharani into the Bay of Bengal. Yet another leader says that three hours of power supply was enough.”

“If Dharani is removed how will Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima money come?” The BRS chief said. KCR said the Sriram Sagar project water would be linked and connected to the constituencies in Nalgonda. It was not possible with the Congress leaders… the Congress leaders would not have brought Godavari water here, he said. The BRS chief said that Nalgonda district still has the water problem, and the crisis would soon end. However, he said, the people of the district were facing the water woes because of the silence of the Congress leaders when the Nagarjunasagar was constructed to benefit the Andhra region. The BRS chief said that how he had given ticket to Bollam Mallaiah Yadav in Kodad in spite of warnings by a few leaders that he would lose. He promised to give Dalit Bandhu to the entire Tungaturthi constituency after getting reelected. The BRS chief said that Mallanasagar would be like a pot on the head of Alair constituency and within four to five months, Baswapur will be filled with water. He promised a good political future for the Bikshmaiah Goud.