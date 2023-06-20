KCR will fail like Mayawati and Mulayam: Ajit Pawar

Hyderabad: The National Congress Party senior leader and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Tuesday stated that that KCR is trying to expand the party in Maharashtra... but he will not succeed.



Speaking to the media in Pune, he said that leaders like Mayawati and Mulayam Singh have already tried to enter Maharashtra and failed. He said that when Mayawati and Mulayam Singh were Chief Ministers, they made a concerted effort to expand their parties in Maharashtra... but they could not achieve the expected results.



He said that KCR wants to become a national level leader...that's why he is working to expand the party outside Telangana as well. At the same time, he criticized KCR.



At a time when inflation and unemployment were high, the BRS party was criticised for spending heavily on hoardings, advertisements, banners and TV ads for campaigns. People are advised to think about where all this money is coming to KCR.

It is to mention here that BRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is busy in expanding his party to other States as well. He is sharpening many strategies to make BRS a national party.



As a part of the first phase, he focused his full attention on Maharashtra. Many public meetings have already been held in that state. Party offices were set up. Many Maharashtra leaders and activists joined BRS in this process.