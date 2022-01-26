KCR will lay foundation for medical college soon: Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for the construction work of the new collectorate, Super Specialty Hospital and Medical College in Jagtial, informed Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy.

The Minister along with MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar inspected the site for the construction of the hospital, medical college and the Collectorate in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said it was a great pleasure to set up eight medical colleges at once in the State and thanked Chief Minister KCR for his efforts. Every year 1,200 new doctors would pass out of the colleges. It was a great intention to build colleges with an expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore. The Central government did not allot a single medical college to Telangana despite several appeals. But the Telangana government took up the task of building medical colleges for Telangana people, he said.

The construction of eight medical colleges would be undertaken by the R & B department, the Minister said. He informed that the government has set up 300 beds in a Maternity Care Centre and 100 beds in the Government Hospital.

District Library Chairman Dr Chandra Shekhar Goud, Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani, Vice Chairman Goli Srinivas, R&B ENC Ganapathy, Additional Collector Lata, RDO Madhuri, local councilor Raj Kumar and others were present.