KCR will return to power, Singireddy confident
Wanaparthy: Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited Agricultural Women’s Degree College in Peddagudem on Thursday. He interacted with students, inquired about their well-being, and listened to the challenges they face regarding facilities. He assured them that the concerns would be brought to the government’s attention. Reddy expressed confidence that the KCR would return to power and focus on developing the college further.He stated that he had always been a strong supporter of agriculture and believed that the sector will guide other industries in the future.
