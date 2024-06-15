KCR writes to Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission over notices on inquiry into power contracts

Former Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS leader KCR has stirred up a controversy with his recent letter to Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission regarding the inquiry on power contracts in BRS regime. In the 12-page letter, KCR criticized the commission for being formed by a political party and questioned its impartiality in the investigation.

KCR refuted the claims made by the commission, stating that during his tenure, they provided 24-hour quality electricity and that the commission's remarks hurt him. He accused the chairman of the commission of acting against the rules and demanded that Justice Narasimha Reddy voluntarily step down from the duties of the inquiry commission.

In response to the notices given by the Electricity Inquiry Commission regarding the construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants, KCR made harsh comments questioning the commission's inquiries into the power purchase agreements and construction of power plants. He criticized the current CM for releasing a white paper attributing ill intentions to the previous governments and ignoring the ERC verdicts.

The ongoing controversy over the electricity issue in Telangana embankment shows no signs of slowing down as former CM KCR continues to challenge the actions of the inquiry commission and demand accountability.