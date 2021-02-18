KCR's birthday: Telangana State rejoices, CM retreats

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's lavish birthday fete was celebrated on Wednesday by making a unique offering, two individuals offered a saree made of 2.5-kg gold to Goddess Yellamma at Balkampet temple at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore.

Though KCR preferred to stay away from the celebrations, the TRS leaders rejoiced by taking up the birthday programmes on a grandscale in different parts of the State. This included planting one crore saplings, organising blood donation and participating in service activities and release of a 3D film on the life of KCR.

The Chief Minister decided to stay away from the celebrations and remained confined to his farmhouse. He had met select guests there. Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar was one of the few who met KCR.

Earlier, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav took part in special prayers in a temple, gurudwara, dargah and a church. At Jalavihar, a huge cake was cut in the presence of top TRS leaders, Speaker of the State Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy. The special 3D 30-minute documentary on life of KCR was screened for them.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao participated in the celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, where a blood donation camp was organised.

Meanwhile, greetings poured in from different quarters on the birthday of the Chief Minister. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Ministers of Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, several Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda greeted KCR.

The Chief Minister thanked the political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. "I thank everyone who wished me on my birthday. I sincerely wish and want your love and affection to continue forever," the CM said.