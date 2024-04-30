KCR’s impromptu ‘chai pe charcha’

Khammam: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao, added a spontaneous twist to his bus yatra on Monday evening in Khammam when he made an impromptu stop at a small roadside tea stall at Ellampet stage Tanda.

The unsuspecting family running the tea stall was taken aback by the unexpected visit of KCR to their humble establishment. Displaying his down-to-earth demeanour, KCR engaged with the locals. He accepted mirchibajji from the hotel and conversed with the hosts, inquiring about their well-being.

Notably, several community leaders, including Tanda Sarpanch Lalsingh, were not present during KCR’s visit, unaware of the surprise rendezvous.

As he savoured the tea, farmers voiced their grievances regarding issues like delayed farmer bonds, pending loan waivers, water-logging concerns, and erratic electricity supply. The visit also attracted elderly individuals and disabled women, who approached KCR with their hardships, seeking reassurance and support.

Meanwhile, KCR urged the importance of supporting BRS MP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the need to strengthen his position for effective governance. Reflecting on past dynamics, KCR urged the public not to let history repeat itself, referencing the challenges faced after the previous Assembly elections. He rallied support for Maloth Kavitha, a candidate contesting for the Mahabubabad constituency.

As the echoes of “Jai KCR, Jai Telangana” filled the air, KCR bid farewell to the local populace.