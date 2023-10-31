  • Menu
KCR’s Nalgonda tour today

KCR’s Nalgonda tour today
The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to begin his tour of erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

As part of his public meetings, the CM will campaign in three legislative constituencies beginning with Huzurnagar where the ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ will begin at 1pm.

Following the same, the CM will move to Miryalguda for the public gathering scheduled at 3pm.

The event will conclude at 4pm in Devarakonda.

