KCR’s next move: He move to nat’l politics, contest from Medak

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding his political future, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly considering contesting from the Medak parliamentary seat. This decision, coupled with the BRS party's limited tally of 39 seats in the recent Assembly elections, has sparked speculations about KCR's potential departure from the Chief Minister's post. KCR's defeat in the Kamareddy Assembly segment has further fueled these speculations, raising questions about his continued leadership within the party. However, his victory in the Gajwel Assembly seat suggests that he still holds considerable sway among the electorate.

The possibility of KCR contesting from Medak stems from his close association with the constituency. In the 2014 elections, he won both the Medak MP seat and the Gajwel MLA seat. However, he subsequently resigned from the Medak MP position to focus on his duties as Chief Minister.

The Medak parliamentary seat has been a stronghold for the BRS party since 2009, with Vijayashanthi winning in 2009, KCR in 2014, and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in the subsequent by-election. The party's continued dominance in the region suggests that KCR's candidature would be well-received. Meanwhile, the question of who will lead the BRS LP has also emerged, with KTR and Harish Rao being considered frontrunners for the post. However, there is also a strong argument for handing over the responsibility to Kadiam Srihari, former Deputy CM and present MLA from Station Ghanpur with extensive experience.

The choice of LP leader will undoubtedly have a significant impact on Telangana's political landscape. With KTR and Harish Rao being seen as potential successors to KCR, their appointment could signal a gradual transition of power within the BRS party. Kadiam Srihari, on the other hand, would bring a wealth of experience and political acumen to the role. His appointment could provide stability and continuity for the BRS party.