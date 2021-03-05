KCR's schemes helpful to jobless: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Kothagudem: TRS party candidate from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy urged graduate voters to give first priority vote to him.

Along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, party State secretary Tata Madhu, leaders Vanama Raghava, Venkat Rao and others, he conducted chit chat programme with graduate voters during morning walk programme in Kothagudem on Thursday.

The MLC candidate explained the TRS government schemes and how they are helpful for the jobless. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always thinks about the development of the State in all aspects. Congress and BJP leaders have no right to ask for votes in this election, he added.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao explained the schemes, which were being implemented by Chief Minister KCR and stated that the leaders of neighbouring States were appreciating the works of KCR.

He appealed to the graduate voters to vote for the TRS candidate and elect him with a good majority. Later, they participated in advocates and SCCL employees' meetings in the town.