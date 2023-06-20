KCR’s silence on Odisha stumps BRS party leaders

Hyderabad: While the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao is looking to spread in States like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, his silence on Odisha puzzles the party leaders because neither there is any mention by the party supremo nor there is any joining from the neighbouring State.



KCR is totally focused on Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP. The BRS leaders have no information regarding Odisha and also Karnataka. It may be mentioned here that some Odisha leaders were first to make a beeline to the State capital to join the pink party. Former Odisha Chief Minister GiridharGamang was among the first of the leaders to join the party in January. However, there is no development coming in from the neighbouring State even at a time when new party offices are being opened in others.

Interestingly, the BRS chief at his recent press conference said the party would be focusing on States like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and others; but there was no mention of Odisha. There is talk that the next focus would be on Chhattisgarh where the Jogi Congress chief Amit Jogi is likely to merge his party with BRS.

Party sources said while leaders from Maharashtra were brought in special planes, those from Odisha were not given appointments.

The Maharashtra leaders were being brought in planes and they were lodged in Haritha Plaza at Begumpet. During a press conference in Nagpur, KCR had said there was nothing wrong in bringing leaders in separate planes as the plane belongs to the party. He also said many in the US, including farmers, own planes.

The party leaders had no clue over the negligence of Odisha and Karnataka. A senior leader said the party had supported JDS in Karnataka, hence there was no focus there. However, he refused to make any comment on Odisha.