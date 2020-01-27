Keep spirit of Tricolour: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the tricolour of the country.

Addressing hundreds of children and youngsters gathered at the People's Plaza on the occasion of the Bharatha Matha Harathi programmer here on Sunday evening, the Governor while appreciating the energy and enthusiasm shown by the youngsters asked them to keep the spirit of the tricolour and keep the pride of the nation.

Extending the Republic Day greetings to the people, the Governor said, " Not only as of the Governor of the State but as a true patriotic sister of yours, ask you to protect this culture," she added.

Janasena Party chief, Pavan Kalyan, who attended the Bharatmatha Harathi, said that he had felt for long that the country should have strong leadership."

Referring to the terrorist attack on Parliament and in Mumbai, he said, "we should have such a strong leadership that those on the other side of the border should shiver even to think of crossing into this country." Such a leadership he had seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Expressing his support to the CAA, he said it was meant to provide relief to those facing religious persecution in different countries. "We respect every faith in this country.

That is our secularism. But, unfortunately, now we have, some pseudo secularists, who wanted police to be removed for 15 minutes to settle the scores," he pointed out.

He said he formed an alliance, after seeing BJP and its organisation has people who stand for this country. He appealed to people to remember the sacrifices made by people for the freedom of the country.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy briefed how the Bharatha Matha Foundation was started and why the Maha Harathi is being offered to Mother India every year.

Earlier, the peoples' plaza road witnessed hundreds of children and youngsters enthusiastically holding the national flag chanting hail to Mother India.

Songs, dances, skits played as part of the cultural programmes have stood a special attraction. Later, a grand Maha Harati was offered to the Mother India statue.