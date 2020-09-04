Keesara: Peddamma Cheruvu to get facelift

Keesara: As part of reviewing ongoing development works and promoting green initiatives in Keesara mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu visited Peddamma Cheruvu here on Thursday. He said the district machinery was striving for developing Keesara into a tourist attraction. He directed officials concerned to speed up the tank beautification and park development works. He also inspected the waterfall works.

Later, he planted 12 saplings as part of sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme and called upon the people to plant saplings there by contributing for environment protection. Keesara sarpanch Madhuri, DFO Sudhakar Reddy, Range Officer Lakshman and others were among those present.

