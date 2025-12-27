Kendriya Vidyalaya for Jogulamba Gadwal gets green signal

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice-President and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna welcomed the development, calling it significant that the long-pending demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Jogulamba Gadwal district has finally materialised, following her persistent efforts.

On March 12 this year, during a Parliament session, Aruna strongly urged the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Makthal, Kodangal constituencies and Jogulamba Gadwal town, highlighting the need for quality education facilities in the Mahbubnagar parliamentary region.

Responding to her appeal, the Union government initiated the process on Friday. A team of Central representatives and senior state officials visited Maldakal mandal headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal district to inspect potential sites for the new Kendriya Vidyalaya. After careful consideration of location suitability, infrastructure availability and environmental factors, the team finalised the site, paving the way for construction to begin.

District authorities, along with the inspection team, emphasised that the chosen site would cater to the educational needs of local students while accommodating future requirements. The establishment of the Kendriya Vidyalaya is expected to provide high-quality education aligned with national standards, ensuring opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds, including rural and underprivileged communities.

Expressing her happiness, MP DK Aruna described the site selection as a “major forward step” in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Gadwal. She extended her gratitude to the Union government and the Union Minister for Education, acknowledging their support in realising this project.

Aruna reiterated that the Centre is committed to setting up Kendriya Vidyalayas in every district, thereby strengthening the educational infrastructure across Telangana and the nation. She noted that such institutions not only provide academic excellence but also foster discipline, inclusivity and holistic development among students.