Live
- CAD moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q2: RBI
- Sensex, Nifty edge higher in narrow-range trading
- India leads APAC IPO Street in 2024
- Boney Kapoor opens up about hair restoration journey
- India Inc owes Dr Singh a debt of gratitude: Industry
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
Just In
key demands presented to Bandi
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP Secretary, D K Snigdha Reddy, extended a grand welcome to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay...
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP Secretary, D K Snigdha Reddy, extended a grand welcome to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his official visit to the district on Friday.
The minister arrived at the district to participate in an official programme, which was later cancelled due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. During his visit, local advocates presented a memorandum requesting that the District Court building be constructed in Gadwal town or its nearby vicinity, including the BJP camp area.
Additionally, Tapas district leaders submitted a petition urging the implementation of the National Education Policy across Telangana and an increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakhs. Other petitions submitted to the minister included regularization of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees working in KGBV schools and provision of Rs 25 lakhs in retirement benefits along with health security; and others.