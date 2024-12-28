key demands presented to Bandi

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP Secretary, D K Snigdha Reddy, extended a grand welcome to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his official visit to the district on Friday.

The minister arrived at the district to participate in an official programme, which was later cancelled due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. During his visit, local advocates presented a memorandum requesting that the District Court building be constructed in Gadwal town or its nearby vicinity, including the BJP camp area.

Additionally, Tapas district leaders submitted a petition urging the implementation of the National Education Policy across Telangana and an increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakhs. Other petitions submitted to the minister included regularization of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees working in KGBV schools and provision of Rs 25 lakhs in retirement benefits along with health security; and others.