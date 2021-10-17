Khammam: 2-BHK houses inaugurated

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has inaugurated 1,004 double bedroom houses constructed with worth sixty crore in Tekulapally village of Khammam district. He also participated in new house warming ceremony programme along with beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay expressed happiness at the house warming ceremony held for nearly thousand houses in a single day on Friday. He said that the government had allotted 400 double bedroom houses in the year 2017 in the village. He also said that it was only TRS government that implemented various welfare schemes to the people in the State. He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the role model in developing the State in all the aspects.

Collector VP Gowtham conveyed greeting to all the beneficiaries in the meeting. He informed that 1,004 double bedroom house was constructed in 48 blocks.

MLC B Laxmi Narayayana, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanaiah and other leaders participated in the meeting.