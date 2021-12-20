  • Menu
Khammam: 3 go missing in Nagarjuna Sagar canal

 Khammam: 3 go missing in Nagarjuna Sagar canal (Representational Image)

Three people who ventured into Nagarjuna Sagar canal at Danawaigudem in Khammam went missing here on Sunday night.

As many as seven people went into the water on Sunday evening for swimming and three of them swept away in water. They were identified as Vivek (23), Abhai (25) and Sonu (35).

Soon after the incident, the remaining persons alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up rescue measures. However, the rescue measures were halted in the night. Of the three victims, two were working in Abhaya Ayurvedic hospital in Khammam and another was working at the same hospital at Suryapet branch.

It is learned that the seven people went to visit the NSP canal for swimming to enjoy the weekend. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

