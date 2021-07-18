Khammam: BJP flays government over empty promises

Khammam: BJP district party chief Galla Satyanarayana came down heavily on State government here on Saturday.

He along with party leaders Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao, Penuballi Mandal President Borra Narasimha Rao, E V Ramesh and others visited unemployed youth Nageswara Rao's family, who committed suicide over unemployment in the village of Ganjadevi Padu under the Penuballi mandal in the district.

BJP leaders interacted with the deceased family. They handed over Rs 50,000 cash donated by the BJP National Co In-charge Tamil Nadu State Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy to deceased family.

Later, the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Sudhakar Reddy spoke to Nageswara Rao's father over phone and assured to support them. Speaking after the visit, Galla Satyanarayana demanded the Government to take the responsibility of the death of Nageswara Rao. "Where is the jobs and dole for the jobless youth," questioned Galla Satyanarayana to TRS Government.

He said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao failed to the implement the poll promises. He informed that the Chief Minister KCR and Ministers only mesmerising the people in their speeches. He said, Nageswara Rao's death is very painful. He said number of jobless people were upset over unemployment in the State. He said, the BJP party is supporting the deceased family for justice.

BJP leaders Kusampudi Ravinder, Udthaneni Appa Rao, Bhasker Veeram Raj, Sudharshan Mishra, P Madhusudhan, Shyam Rathod, Chave Kiran, Upender, Gumma RamaKrishna and other were present.