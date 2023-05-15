  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: BJP seeks justice to the mine-affected

Khammam: BJP seeks justice to the mine-affected
x

BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao felicitating National ST Commission member Ananth Naik in Khammam on Monday.

Highlights

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, the party’s parliamentary in-charge, met with National ST Commission member Ananth Naik here and urged him to go to the rescue of those affected by the Singareniopen cast mine in Sathupalli.

Khammam : A delegation of BJP leaders led by Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, the party’s parliamentary in-charge, met with National ST Commission member Ananth Naik here and urged him to go to the rescue of those affected by the Singareniopen cast mine in Sathupalli.

Anatha Naik was in Khammam to hold a review conference with officers about the district’s ST development operations. During their meeting with him, Namburi drew his attention to the travails of STs. He complained that SCCL had miserably failed to implement the orders of National Green Tribunal in the matter.

He urged that a commission member call on the affected to learn of their issues first-hand. He sought compensation and necessary amenities to the people. BJP leaders Nandhu Naik and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X