Khammam: BJP seeks justice to the mine-affected

Khammam : A delegation of BJP leaders led by Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, the party’s parliamentary in-charge, met with National ST Commission member Ananth Naik here and urged him to go to the rescue of those affected by the Singareniopen cast mine in Sathupalli.

Anatha Naik was in Khammam to hold a review conference with officers about the district’s ST development operations. During their meeting with him, Namburi drew his attention to the travails of STs. He complained that SCCL had miserably failed to implement the orders of National Green Tribunal in the matter.

He urged that a commission member call on the affected to learn of their issues first-hand. He sought compensation and necessary amenities to the people. BJP leaders Nandhu Naik and others were present.