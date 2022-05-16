Khammam: BJP vows justice to its activist's family

Khammam: BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday visited Khammam town here. He was accorded a grand reception by party leaders and workers. He visited the home of deceased BJP activist S Sai Ganesh and consoled his family members.

Sai Ganesh consumed pesticide over the alleged harassment of police on April 16. A host of Union Ministers and MPs and State leaders visited his house and condoled his death. Bandi Sanjay assured all support to the family of Ganesh and presented a house to them on behalf of party leaders who pooled funds for the cause.

Later, speaking to media people, Sanjay came down heavily on district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and the TRS government. He directly questioned the police department why they did not file a case so far against the Minister and the accused cops. They failed to book a case in spite of the dying declaration by the deceased, he flayed.

The BJP leader criticised that the police were acting like the TRS party workers in the state. He said the party would not leave the minister for his complicity in the case. He alleged that on the directions of Minster Ajay, the police harassed Sai Ganesh and drove him to the extreme act. He mocked at the minister for playing caste card to save his minister post.

Bandi Sanjay also alleged the TRS leaders were indulging in land encroachments, attacks on opposition party leaders and foisting illegal cases with the help of police in the district. Turning his ire at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said there was no development in the last seven years and the CM was confined to his farmhouse. He vowed that the party men would rout the TRS government and hoist the BJP flag on Golconda Khilla.

Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, district president Galla Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and other leaders accompanied the state president.