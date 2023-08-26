Khammam BRS leaders meet KCR, discusses on political situation in the district

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA candidates from Khammam district recently met with Chief Minister KCR to discuss the latest political developments in the region. The meeting took place at Pragati Bhavan, where Rega Kantha Rao, Tellam Venkatarao, Mecha Nageswara Rao, and Madan Lal were present.

CM KCR inquired about Thummala Nageswara Rao's rally that took place on Friday and discussed the upcoming BJP Rythu Bharosa meeting in Khammam, which will be attended by Amit Shah, a prominent BJP leader.

During the meeting, the focus was on the latest political happenings in Khammam district. CM KCR provided guidance to the election coordinators and district leaders regarding the upcoming events and developments. Additionally, as part of Operation Akarsh, a strategy to attract leaders from other parties, BRS welcomed Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Chinni Satyanarayana into their party in the presence of CM KCR.

The meeting aimed to ensure effective coordination and strategizing ahead of the political events and elections in Khammam district, taking into account the presence of Amit Shah and the BJP's activities in the region besides Thummala Nageswara Rao's episode.