Khammam: Grain procurement process inspected

Khammam: K Surendra Mohan, the district special officer for Bhadradri Kothagudem, visited the grain purchase centre in Sujatha Nagar on Tuesday.

The moisture content of the grain was discovered to be 20% upon inspection at the purchase centre. The farmers were instructed to dry the grain until it reached the designated moisture content of 17% before bringing it to the purchase centre.

It has been recommended that the managers of the grain buying centre cover grain heaps with tarpaulins to prevent them from becoming wet from unexpected rains and to ensure that the grain is transported to the appropriate mills on time.

Afterwards, he went to the Shri Durga Parboiled Rice Mill in Sujatha Nagar, where he gave the order to procure the grain right and deliver it to CMR on schedule.

Participating in this programme were DRDO Vidyachandana, District Manager of Civil Supplies Corporation Trinadh Babu, District Civil Supplies Officer Rukmini, District Agriculture Officer Baburao, District Marketing Officer Aleem, District Cooperation Officer Khurshid, and others.