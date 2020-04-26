Khammam: Groceries distributed to 3,000 workers

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed groceries to about 3,000 workers of various professions at Kalluru on Sunday. Sathupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah provided the groceries to electricians, cobblers, painters, panchayat workers, photographers, tailors and others.

Minister Ajay Kumar appreciated the MLA for distributing essential items to the needy. Later Minister Ajay Kumar and MLA Venkata Veeraiah felicitated panchayat workers.

It should be reminded here that the MLA had distributed groceries worth Rs 40 lakh to 6,000 people of caste-based professions in Tallada mandal, who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Additional Collector

Madhusudhan Rao, DCMS Chairman Rayala Seshagiri Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Dasaradh, Tahsildar Mangeelal, officers and public representatives were present at the programme.