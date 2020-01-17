Khammam: Home away from home

Khammam: The migrant tribals from Chhattisgarh who have made Telangana their home are not interested to return to their native places despite receiving orders from the government of their State. Nearly 16,000 tribals migrated to Telangana and have been leading a peaceful life in the agency areas of Bhadrachalam. However, recently, the Chhattisgarh government had sent a letter to the Telangana government to send their people back to their State. But the tribals, who are leading a comfortable life in the State by utilising the welfare schemes and practising agriculture in the forest lands, are not in a mood to move out.



Amid frequent exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the panicked tribals in large numbers migrated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh some 15 years ago to live in safe environs and away from Maoists and the Salwa Judum, an unofficial tribal battalion nurtured by the local police to counter the Maoist insurgency.

A large number of these migrated tribals are densely pocketed in the mandals of Gundala and Cherla in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. According to official statistics, nearly 6,000 migrated tribals are living in over 115 habitations in the Khammam district. In 17 mandals of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, nearly 11,698 of them are living. Of the number, 5,919 are males and the remaining 5,779 are females. Nearly 2,141 families have ration cards from the Telangana government, followed by 8,475 with Aadhaar cards, 2,010 NREGA job cards. While 181 could get Aasara pensions, 263 pregnant women were even provided with KCR Kits. Nearly, 1,668 children are going to Anganwadi centres and 973 to schools.

Nearly 300 migrated tribal families are living in Gundala mandal that lies close to Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to The Hans India, a tribal Madaka Lakma said, "We are living happily here for the last 15 years. Now the Chhattisgarh government is calling us back. We have all rights to live any place in India and we are happy living here in Telangana and getting all the benefits of welfare schemes. Though we are living in the forest interiors, no one has disturbed us."

"We shifted to Cherla in 2006 when the Chhattisgarh was on boil due to clashes between the Maoists, police and the Salwa Judum. We migrated to this place to protect ourselves and our family members. We are leading happy lives by taking up small jobs in villages and have no interest to return to Chhattisgarh," said another tribal Kova Krshana.

Adding that many of the migrated tribals are refusing to go back, A Sakru, an Adivasi leader said, "We are safe and secure here. Why should we go back and get caught in the crossfire between Maoists and the police again? We don't have any attachment to Chhattisgarh now." He said various tribal groups like Koyas, Gothi Koyas, Murias and Gonds are now habituated to comforts and facilities in Telangana which they were never aware of when they were in Chhattisgarh, he said.

Further, these tribal habitations are equipped with solar lamps, bore wells and other necessary facilities making them not to relocate to their native places, added Sakru.

Meanwhile, the Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, VP Gowtham said, "So far, it has not come up for discussion at our level. However, it is not possible to give them pattas for forest lands as these displaced people are not considered Scheduled Tribes as per the district records. So, the benefits that are given to the local STs cannot be extended to these migrant people. We cannot even provide infrastructure facilities like roads and electricity. On humanitarian grounds, we have been extending other benefits like subsidised rice, borewells and schooling facilities."