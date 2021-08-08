Khammam leads in development says ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj

Khammam: As it has been two years since the formation of Zilla Parishad in the district, the officials conducted a meeting at the office in the district on Saturday.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj chaired the meeting, District Collector VP Gowtham and other district officers and all mandal ZPTCs, MPPs attended in meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Kamal Raj appreciated the officers who have been supporting ZP from last two years for the development of Khammmam in all aspects. This has made it the stand first in the race of development compared to all the other districts.

The Chairman said officers have played a key role on the developments front. During the outbreak of Covid break in last two years, the health department has delivered great services.

All the ZPTC, MPPs should take the Covid vaccination for prevent the spread of the Covid. He informed the district collector and officers to concentrate on the boarder mandals of Madhira, Bonaparte, Wyra Sathupalli, Vemsoor to make sure there are no one carrying the virus into the border from the from the neighbor State of Andrhra Pradesh.

District Collector VP Gowtham speaking at the meeting, informed the officers to coordinate among the various departments to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Additional Collector Snehalatha, Trainee Collector B Rahul, Incharge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Sriram and all the mandals ZPTCs and MPPs and district officers attended in the meeting.