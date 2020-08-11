Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributes Covid loans to women groups

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that measures would be taken to complete the construction of Mahila Samakhya buildings in all mandals in Khammam district. He inaugurated the building of Mahila Samakhya with an expenditure of Rs 97 lakh in Tekulapalli village under sixth division in corporation limits on Tuesday.

He gave away Covid-19 loans worth Rs 154.45 crore to 12,079 women groups on the occasion. He praised the services of Mahila Samakhyas during the corona crisis.

The Minister also participated in various development activities in the town. He inspected double bedroom houses in Tekulapally and directed the engineers to complete the construction in stipulated time. Later, Minister Ajay distributed cheques to street vendors and self-isolation kits to Covid-19 patients.

Minster Ajay said that the State government wants street vendors to live with honour and hence offering loans to them to promote their businesses. The government has come up with the initiative of sanctioning a loan of Rs 10,000 to each street vendor at low interest rate to help them overcome the crisis created due to corona induced lockdown. Along with District Collector RV Karnan, Minister Ajay distributed cash cheques worth about Rs 84.10 lakh to 841 street vendors identified in Khammam city. Life insurance policies under Jeevana Jyothi Bhima Yojana and safety kits were distributed to sanitation workers. Ajay Kumar noted that after Hyderabad, Khammam was the second place where street vendors were given loans to run their business.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao proposed construction of complexes for street vendors. As part of such initiative, two street vendors complexes were being constructed in Khammam and they would be inaugurated on August 15, he said.

Collector Karnan informed that as many as 6,998 street vendors have been identified in Khammam and identity cards were given to 6,711 vendors and insurance facility provided to 6,113.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, Additional Collector Snehalatha M and others were present.