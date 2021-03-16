Khammam: No clarity over inviting devotees

Khammam: Lakhs of devotees of Lord Rama of Bhadrachalam are urging the State government to give clarity on conducting Sri Rama Kalyanam as Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar has instructed the temple officials to conduct the celestial wedding by following Covid-19 rules, but the temple officials were making arrangements to conduct the programme openly amidst lakhs of devotees.



Temple priests have decided to conduct the celestial wedding on April 20 and pattabhishekam on April 21. The temple officials wrote a letter to Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar about conducting Sri Rama Kalyanam in a closed manner or at Midhila stadium. But the Endowment Commissioner, in his reply, instructed the temple officials to follow Covid-19 rules while conducting Kalyanam, but didn't give clarity whether to conduct the ceremony openly or closed place.

Last year also, the officials had conducted the kalyanam in the main temple with few priests and officials in the wake of coronavirus. But this year, temple officials, even before receiving a reply from the Endowment Commissioner, started selling kalyanam tickets through online. Lakhs of devotees across the country are vigorously waiting to witness Sri Rama Kalyanam and many devotees have purchased tickets online. But they are seeking clarity from the State government as the endowment official's statements and temple official's arrangements were conflicting.

Temple officials said that there was no clarity in the Endowment Commissioner's letter about conducting the ceremony openly or in a closed manner.

Lord Rama devotee K Krishna said that they have purchased tickets online but there is uncertainty in conducting kalyanam as the temple officials are not giving clarity.