Khammam: NT Rama Rao statue faces fresh High Court hurdle, unveiling event cancelled

Khammam : Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and superstar of his time, NT Rama Rao might have not faced so much obstacles in his life as his statue is facing these days in just getting installed in the city.

In a shock to the NTR enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting the inauguration of NTR statue at Lakaram tank bund in the city on his birth anniversary celebrations on May 28, the High Court refused to grant permission for the statue to be unveiled on the special day.

The Yadava organisations raised concerns about the NTR statue, which was dressed as Lord Sri Krishna. They approached the High Court, which issued instructions and halted the unveiling of the statue.

To soothe the sentiments of Yadavas, the organising committee removed the symbols of Lord Sri Krishna Pillanagrovi, Nemali Pincham, Vishnu Chakram, and the blue colour on the orders of the High Court. The planners painted the statue in gold and used a long knife instead of the pillana grovi.

Former TANA president Talluri Jaya Sekhar and organising committee Dodda Ramu hoped the Yadav organisations were satisfied with the expected change on the statue and were ready to launch the statue on the 28th of this month on the occasion of NTR’s 100th birth anniversary. They petitioned the High Court for permission to launch the statue on May 28.

However, on Friday, the High court suspended the authorisation for the unveiling of the NTR statue and postponed the case until June 6.

The NTR followers were stunned by the High Court’s decision, and the event in the city on the 28th is cancelled.

Disappointed over the development, Talluri Jaya Sekhar, former president of TANA, said, “we are obeying the court orders and fix a new date in accordance with court directions. Respecting all sentiments, we will soon unveil an NTR statue in that location,” he added.