Khammam Railway Station to be redeveloped

Hyderabad -Khammam: With the demolition of the major Railway building for re-development of Khammam Railway Station is also in the queue to get massive transformation by the end of this year and the works are progressing in the fast pace.

Under The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a major transformation of the station has been planned for the 40 Railway station across Telnagana . Khammam Railway Station is one among them. This station fall under Secunderabad Division and is categorized as Non-Suburban Grade-3 (NSG-3).This station falls in Kazipet – Vijayawada section with average Foot Fall of 12,988 passengers per day and annual earnings of Rs 29.64 Crores and about 83 trains halt at Khammam station.This station is also having stoppage for important superfast trains in several destinations like New Delhi,

Howrah, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad and Tirupati etc. The station serves as a major transportation hub for coal mines in the nearby Singareni Collieries which contributes significantly to the local economy, with many industries, including cement, steel and paper industries etc.

Brief about Khammam Railway station:

This railway station located in the Khammam district of Telangana, has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century as part of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR) project, which connected Hyderabad to Vijayawada. During the British era, the station played a crucial role in the transportation of coal, limestone and other minerals from the nearby mines. After independence, the station continued to grow in importance, with the introduction of new trains.

According to South Central Railway,, The Khammam Railway station is being further upgraded with modern passenger amenities, including air-conditioned waiting rooms, escalators, and improved passenger facilities at an approximate cost of Rs 25.41 crore.

Highlighting the present status, a senior officer, SCR said The works of the station began last year.

Till date 12M wide Gangway fabrication, erection & sheeting completed, General waiting hall work completed, Retiring rooms false ceiling & flooring completed, Temporary booking office work completed, Erection of Columns & purlins for COP-15 spans on PF-1 & 7 spans on PF -2 is completed. Overall, above 45 per cent works have been completed so far.

12m wide FOB Ramps fabrication and erection in progress, Foundation Work & fabrication in progress for lifts and escalators in progress, Walls plastering work in progress for AC lounge and Gutter fixing of COPs under progress, he added.