Khammam: Release pending scholarships, demand SFI activists

Khammam: Demanding release of pending scholarships, SFI leaders staged a protest before Government Degree College here on Monday and raised anti-government slogans. They staged the protest for about two hours.

SFI district secretary J Ashok stated that fee reimbursements of about Rs 25 crore was pending in the district since the government didn't sanctioned scholarships since last two years due to Covid.

Stating that the managements of private colleges were not giving certificates to students, who have completed courses due to non-sanctioning of scholarships, he demanded that the government must immediately release the pending scholarships.

Ashok also said that private colleges were giving wide publicity of providing all facilities only to attract students and requested the officials concerned to take action on such colleges.

SFI district leaders Gopi, Naresh, Naveen, Bhasker, Anil and others participated in the protest.