Khammam: Republic Day celebrations on a grand note in Telangana Bhavan

Khammam TRS office in-charge Gundala Krishna garlanding Mahatma Gandhi portrait at TRS Bhavan in Khammam on Tuesday, as part of Republic Day celebrations
Highlights

Khammam: Telangana Bhavan office in-charge Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) hoisted the national flag in Khammam on Tuesday, on 72nd Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna said that development of Khammam district is going on a brisk pace under the leadership of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

MLC B Laxmi Narayana, DCCB Chairman K Nagabushanam, Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, District Libraries Chairman Khammar and others participated in the programme.

