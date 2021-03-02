Khammam: Solve podu land issues, New Democracy demands

Khammam: Demanding solution to podu land issues and cancellation of new agricultural laws, New Democracy leaders staged a huge protest before Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

Earlier, they took out a huge rally from Bridge Centre to ITDA Office. They raised anti-government slogans.

The party leaders, speaking on the occasion, demanded that the government must give podu land pattas to tribal people. Reminding that the tribals have been living by farming podu lands for the last several years, they criticised that the government is now distributing land to non-tribals, who are not cultivating lands.

They demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to solve the issues and to fulfil his promises given during elections. They also demanded to take action on forest officers, who were disturbing tribal people.

Criticising the BJP government at the centre that it was trying to privatise agriculture sector, New Democracy leaders demanded cancellation of new farm bills immediately.

Later, the leaders gave a memorandum to ITDA officer. CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders A Madhu, V Koteswara Rao, M Satyam, V Ramakka and others participated in the programme.