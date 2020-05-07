Khammam: Tipplers strictly follow social distance

Khammam: Maintaining social distance by standing in the circles and wearing masks, boozers waited in long queues at wine shops in the erstwhile Khammam on Wednesday.

Excise Deputy Commissioner G Anjan Rao said as many as 165 wine shops were opened in the erstwhile Khammam district. One shop in Kothagudem district and four in Khammam were seized due to differences in the liquor stock.

He said that there was no huge rush for liquor in the district and no incident where alcoholics violated lockdown norms was seen anywhere in the district.

At many places, long queues ended by afternoon and later sales were at free, Anjan Rao said.

People of Andhra Pradesh State were seen coming to the wine shops in Telangana as the rates here are less compared to those in their State.