Khammam: TRS leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra turns Good Samaritan

Khammam: TRS leader and granite businessman Vaddiraju Ravichandra (popularly known as Gayatri Ravi) came to the rescue of a poor family.

According to sources, Ravichandra was going to Hyderabad from Khammam in his car on Tuesday and observed a woman and her kids collecting waste paper and plastic beside a road in Khammam.

He stopped the car and interacted with the woman. The woman identified herself as Golusula Padma and said that she along with her husband Ellaiah, sons Srinu (15), Mahesh (13), Rajesh (12) and Raju (10) will collect waste papers to make a living.

Moved by their plight, Ravichandra gave them rice and groceries, masks and some cash to her.