Khammam: Two health centres to turn into Area Hospitals

Khammam: Two Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the former Khammam district are about to be transformed into Government Area Hospitals as part of the Telangana government’s efforts to ramp up medical and health facilities in the State.

The funds have been approved for the conversion of the 30-bed Community Health Centres at Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district, and at Thirumalayapalem in Khammam district into Area Hospitals with a 100-bed capacity.

According to the administrative approval, separate government orders totalling Rs 37.50 crore for the Aswaraopet Area Hospital and Rs 26 crore for the Thirumalayapalem Area Hospital have been issued. The money will be used for equipment purchases and construction projects.

Dr Ravi Babu, the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), announced that the Area Hospital will be authorised to hire each of 40 specialty doctors, 30 nurses, four chemists and lab technicians as a result of the upgrading of the CHCs.He stated that Aswaraopet CHC has already opened a surgery room in January and a dialysis centre in June. According to him, the CHC is now building an outpatient block with Rs 50 lakh in CSR donations from a private enterprise as well as a blood storage facility.

According to Dr Ravi Babu, upgrading CHCs to Area Hospitals will enable more people to receive high-quality healthcare services around-the-clock thanks to the availability of specialised physicians and cutting-edge medical technology.

The administration has also suggested expanding the current Sathupalli and Madhira Area Hospitals in the Khammam district to 100 beds. An order has been issued authorising 103 posts for the Madhira Area Hospital and 73 posts for the Sathupalli Area Hospital.

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for improving the hospitals in their respective communities.