Khammam: Vexed people ready to throw fraudulent Cong out says Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam : “People have realized the fraudulent nature of the Congress party. They are waiting to teach a lesson to the party in the parliamentary elections,” claimed BRS Khammam parliamentary candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.

Speaking at a party meeting at Enkoor in the district on Saturday, has called for the defeat of Congress party in Lok Sabha elections asserting that the latter cheated the public with false promises.

Nama claimed that there has been a change in people’s thinking and if the BRS cadres work hard at the booth level the party would be successful. “People voted for Congress in the Assembly election with the hope that they would do something good, but they were forced to face hardships,” he said.

Moreover, Rao wanted the public to teach a lesson to Congress for insulting BR Ambedkar by not even garlanding his statue in Khammam on Ambedkar Jayanti. “In view of changing circumstances people are on the side of the BRS,” he stated.



Meanwhile, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan urged everyone to vote for Nama Nageswara Rao with the highest majority to protect the interests and rights of Telangana. “The BRS party will win eight parliamentary seats in the State. We must give tough competition in four other seats,” he urged.



“Congress came to power and pushed the State into crisis. Now the link between the people and the Congress has been broken; the cadres must join hands with the people and work for the success of BRS,” he said.



Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra along with former MLA B Madan Lal appealed to voters to defeat Congress for causing drought like conditions in the State.

