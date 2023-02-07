Khammam youngster shot dead in US

Khammam: In un unfortunate turn of events, a youngster from Khammam identified as Mahankhani Akhil Sai (25) was shot dead in Montgomery City in Alabama State of the United States.



Akhil Sai, a native of Madhira town here, was reportedly shot dead on Sunday night. He had gone to the US in December last year to pursue MS course in Auburn University at Montgomery. According to his family members, he was also engaged in a part-time job in a local petrol filling station.

It was said that Akhil Sai suffered a bullet injury in his head as a firearm of a security personnel at the filling station misfired. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. US officials informed his father M Umashanker, a businessman, about the incident.

Umashanker and his wife Madhavi speaking to the media at Madhira appealed to the Indian and Telangana governments to see that the body of their son was handed over to them at the earliest.

The media in Alabama reported that an Indian, Raviteja Goli, was charged with manslaughter in connection with Akhil Sai's death. He was taken into custody at the scene of the incident and was held in Montgomery county detention facility.