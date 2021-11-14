  • Menu
Kheri incident shameless: AIAWU

AIAWU General Secretary B Venkat along with CPM leaders during ashes immersion ceremony in river Godvari at Bhadrachalam
AIAWU General Secretary B Venkat along with CPM leaders during ashes immersion ceremony in river Godvari at Bhadrachalam 

Bhadrachalam: The team of CPM leaders led by the All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) General Secretary B Venkat on Friday conducted ashes immersion in River Godavari in Bhadrachalam of crushed farmers and a journalist who died in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

He informed that four farmers were crushed under the Union Minister car in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri. He added that it was a shameless incident by the Union BJP government. He stated that the farmers are suffering under the Modi Government across the country. Venkat demanded to immediately remove three-farm-bills. He said that the bills are used to help the Corporate sectors.

Former MP Dr. Midium Babu Rao, CPM leaders AJ Ramesh, A Kanakaiah, K Ilaiah, M Venkateswarllu, K Brahma Chary, J Krishna, K Srinivas, Y V Rama Rao, MB Narasa Reddy, Bandaru Sarath Babu, Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.

