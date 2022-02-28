Kin of students stuck in war pray for safe return

Yadagirigutta: Ratna Deepa,mother of Shesha Phani Chandra who is stranded in Ukraine, is much concerned over the safety of his son and another student, Bhanu Prasad, from Yadagirigutta. They are studying MBBS at ZaffroziaUniversity in Ukraine.PhaniChandra is studying in the 5th year of his MBBS at the university located in Zaffrozia in Ukraine.

Ratnadeepa is an employee at Yadadri temple. Speaking to Hans India, she said she has been in touch with her son and said they are in a dire straits following the outbreak of war. She said she learnt that the students are spending their days in bunkers for the past four days, amid deafening explosions and the wailing of sirens. She informed that local volunteers advised the students to move to either Poland or Romania or Hungary by train from the railway station located near the university after taking the prior permission of parents. The train journey may take 10 to 12 hours to reach any one of the suggested countries. The Ukrainian government is arranging transport for foreigners to reach safe locations in other countries. A train would leave Zaffroziarailwaystation at about 4.30 pm (Indian Standard Time) and the students were asked to board it.

She said the owners of Neo Consultancy through which the students went to Ukraine to study MBBS,Divya and Raju, are in touch with the officials of Indian embassy in Ukraine about the safety and rescue of the students. Ratna Deepa said they along with other parents have pleaded with the State government to bring their children home. Around 50 students from the erstwhile Nalgonda district are studying MBBS in Ukraine.