Kishan exhorts people to speak in mother tongue

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give a fillip equally to the Hindi and other Indian languages in the country.

Addressing the students at Badruka College on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas here on Friday, he said, there a false campaign being spread by certain quarters on the usage of Hindi language as Rashtra Bhasha, as some kind of imposition.

Contrary to this, the Central government has decided not only to strengthen the usage of Hindi across the country but also encourage and protect every other Indian language.

The Union Minister said having different languages in the country is a pride for the nation and it defines the very character of our culture of unity in diversity.

It is our strength and it is the responsibility of every one of us to preserve and protect our languages, he added.

Kishan Reddy alleged that there is a conspiracy to belittle and endanger the local language in this country. Children are made to feel shy to call their mother, father and other family members in their mother tongue.

This is resulting in children preferring to call them in the English language. If this continues, after a few years, there will be no one to speak, read and write their own mother tongue.

"The Indian languages will vanish and we will lose our very identity of who we are," he urged people to make sure children speak in their mother tongue at homes.

He stated the younger generation can learn English to catch up with the opportunities available for them. They can even go to different countries, bringing laurels to the country.

But, make sure that children are not deprived of speaking, reading and writing in their mother tongue, he suggested.

The Union Home Ministry has decided to give all its communications only in the Hindi language, he said, adding Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Hindi Diwas speech had also said to strengthen the Hindi language.

But, strengthening Hindi shall not mean neglecting other Indian languages. "I am proud of my Telugu language. It is my responsibility to preserve and protect it," he said.

In a bid to strengthen and encourage Indian languages, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has decided to launch portals for people to learn Hindi through other Indian languages.