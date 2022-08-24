Kishan lashes at CM KCR on Bandi's arrest

Hyderabad: A high voltage drama unveiled after the arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The BJP leadership in the State has left no stones unturned to attack Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS MLC K Kavitha, and State administration.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday demanded CM KCR to tender an unconditional apology for acting in an undemocratic and autocratic manner and facilitate democratic right for Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Addressing the media, he said that the BJP would further intensify agitations against the Naya Nizam rule of CM KCR. "You cannot stop, the sun will shine and louts will bloom in Telangana," he said. Further advising, anyway CM KCR will be going out of the office it is better for hom to do some good work for the people to earn some good name. Strongly condemning the arrest of the Karimnagar MP, he said CM KCR thought that he and his family alone has a right to rule the State like the Nizam. But, the TRS chief's expectations have turned topsy turvy by people in Dubbaka, GHMC and despite all-out efforts by the TRS chief dumping crores of rupees, and Rs 2 lakh crore Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad by-poll.

Intellectuals, artists, academicians, youth, students, women, farmers, Dalits, backward and weaker sections, and all sections of Telangana are scoffing at the autocratic, dictatorial, corrupt regime of the TRS and deserting CM KCR and his party.

Contrarily, the Praja Sangrama Yatra is being welcomed by all sections of people, resulting in the CM, and CM family members feeling insecurity, and restlessness with the unprecedented support of people to the yatra. CM and members of his family in power have no other business except to badmouth Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and BJP on daily basis. "No other chief minister in the country is behaving like CM KCR.

His conduct is bringing disrepute to the State in the country." Kishan Reddy alleged that Sanjay Kumar's arrest was a conspiracy engineered under the supervision of CM KCR from Pragati Bhavan. Kishan Reddy said that police giving notice that they cannot maintain law and order if the yatra continues to exposes the government admitting it is inefficient and incapable of maintaining the law and order. "The TS police are efficient. But, under the TRS the prestige and efficiency of the State police administration has been diluted and fell in disrepute."

The Union Minister said that the TRS cadre and police attacking BJP cadre and leaders from both sides shows the anarchical rule in the State. Besides, he questioned the State-wise preventive arrest by the police whenever the opposite parties gives a call for Dharna. This development was not seen even in united Andhra Pradesh during the separate State movement. It looks like Nizam, CM KCR feels that he and his family has the right to rule the State.

Taking strong exception to the conduct of the officials and police in the State, he said, "You don't have to be pro-BJP or some other political party or any civil organizations. But, you have to conduct justly, avoiding to act a wicked and arrogant manner. He cautioned the civil servants, police and others not to live in a misnomer that they have to serve only TRS, CM KCR and Kalvakuntla family forever.

He further added, "We are not innocent. We know who is who and what. We will think over them and everything in future." Also, it is no use even though CM KCR goes to conduct public meetings every day. The people of Telangana have decided not to rest until ending the corrupt, undemocratic and dictatorial Nizam-style regime in Telangana.

A BJP delegation led by party senior leaders went to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan charging the State government and police trampling upon the constitutional and democratic rights and direct the State DGP to ensure providing protection to Praja Sangrama Yatra, and take action on erring officials.