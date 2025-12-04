Kishan launches stinging attack on Cong govt over debts, land policy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of pushing the state into a financial and moral crisis. Addressing the media in the national capital on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy alleged that Telangana, which once had a surplus budget at the time of its formation, has now been reduced to a “debt heap” with loans amounting to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. He claimed that the Congress administration is struggling even to pay salaries to its employees and is resorting to selling public lands to cover expenses.

Reddy warned that the government’s desperation could extend to selling lands belonging to institutions such as Hyderabad Central University, unless restrained by the Supreme Court. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of prioritising personal and business interests over public welfare, citing the controversial Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy. Through Government Order (GO) 27, the state has permitted industrial estates within the Outer Ring Road to be shifted, allowing those lands to be repurposed for commercial use.

The Union Minister criticised the unilateral nature of the decision, stating that it was taken without consulting public representatives, industry workers, or stakeholders. He argued that such policies should be preceded by expert committee studies, but instead, the government has sought reports only after implementation. Drawing parallels with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy said Telangana has found “another genius” in Revanth Reddy, who is making decisions without accountability.

Highlighting the human cost, Reddy questioned the fate of lakhs of workers whose livelihoods would be disrupted if industries are relocated to distant areas. He also pointed to the 2013 HMDA Master Plan, which had kept the lands of the farmers under conservation zones and prevented them from building houses, while industrialists were allowed conversions. This, he said, amounted to betrayal of farmers, who have been pleading for relief for years. Reddy further warned of worsening traffic and drainage problems if multiplexes and commercial complexes mushroom in these areas, cautioning that Hyderabad could face the same challenges as Bengaluru. He alleged insider trading in industrial land allocations and demanded immediate withdrawal of the policy.

On a sharper note, Reddy condemned Revanth Reddy’s alleged remarks against Hindu gods, accusing the Congress and the INDIA alliance of consistently hurting Hindu sentiments. He questioned whether Congress leaders would dare make similar comments about other religions, alleging that the party indulges in appeasement politics. Calling the remarks “cruel and arrogant,” Reddy demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister, warning that the people of Telangana would soon admonish him just as they did K Chandrashekar Rao in the past.